The leadership of the Rivers state chapter of the APC has expressed deep concern over the state of the party's affairs in recent times

This is as the state chairman Emeka Beke, wrote a protest letter to APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, lamenting over politicians who come to the state to talk down on APC members

Meanwhile, this development indicates that teh 2023 elections in Rivers state would be tough like that of the 2019 general elections

Uneasy calm in the camp of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The chairman of the APC in the state said the party has been reduced to a laughing stock by some “disgruntled leaders” of the party who visit the state on Governor Nyesom Wike’s invitation to commission projects, Premium Times reported.

Governor Nyesom Wike’s invitation of APC strong leaders has led to serious trouble in Rivers APC camp. Photo credit: Governor Nyesom Wike, APC

Source: Facebook

Beke writes a protest letter, accuses Wike

“Sir, it is disheartening to note, that any time these disgruntled leaders of the party with anti-party activities running in their veins, which is their stock in trade, visits Rivers State, they will openly make condemnation and scurrilous remarks, thereby demoralizing the spirited and concerted effort of APC members in Rivers State, all in an attempt to please Governor Nyesom Wike, their pay-master,” state chairman Emeka Beke said in a protest letter to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday.

Beke tackles Oshiomhole, Umahia, accused the duo of anti-party activities

Beke was reacting to comments made by the former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi when they visited the state to commission projects executed by Wike.

Beke in the letter demanded an “unreserved public apology” from Messrs Umahi and Oshiomhole for campaigning against the party in the state, or in the alternative the suspension of the duo for “anti-party activities.”

According to Beke, Rivers APC was not bothered about the regular visit of the party leaders but “they must stop talking trash and campaigning against APC Candidates in Rivers State because they want to over rich themselves anytime they visit Rivers State.”

“Remember, we are not restricted from visiting Edo and Ebonyi states to reply Oshiomole and Umahi while also romancing with the opposition.

“While thanking you in anticipation that our request will be implemented, we urge you to make haste while the sun shines as ‘A Stitch in Time, Saves Nine,’’’ Beke said.

