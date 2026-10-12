Olori Tobi Ogunwusi addressed critics who called her out for skipping Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding

A video had circulated online showing Olori Ronke and three other queens present at the celebration without Olori Tobi

She shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram story in response to those who questioned her absence

Olori Tobi Ogunwusi has broken her silence after facing online criticism for not showing up to Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding.

A video that went viral showed Olori Ronke alongside three other queens rallying on stage to celebrate the bride at the event.

Reactions as Olori Tobi Ogunwusi responds to backlash over absence at Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding. Photo credit@hrmoloritobi

Source: Instagram

Olori Tobi's notable absence did not go unnoticed, and critics wasted no time in pointing fingers at her.

Rather than address the situation directly, she took to her Instagram story to share a string of pointed messages that many interpreted as a response to the backlash.

Olori Tobi's message to her critics

In her first post, she suggested that defending oneself to people who have already decided how they feel is a waste of energy, writing:

Ooni of Ife trends over wives's vviral video at wedding. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

"Sometimes people don't have to defend your character, especially to people who already made up their minds, is pointless."

She followed that up with an even sharper observation, telling her followers to make peace with being cast as the villain in someone else's narrative.

"So get comfortable being the villain in their story, but never abandon yourself trying to rewrite it," she wrote.

Her final message drove the point home further, noting that those who criticise often do so to validate feelings they have already decided to hold.

"What they said fit the description of how they want to feel about you; they dont need your side of the story," she added.

Here is ther Instagram video of Olori about her absence at the event:

Fans rally behind Olori Tobi

The posts resonated with many of her followers, who flooded her comments with words of support and personal relatability.

@tomideawojobi wrote:

"Sooooo me right now I don't have any point to prove and I am rewriting my story already"

@yeyetai commented:

"So true and well said."

@_kenlover said:

"You are beautiful, you are doing great"

Ooni and Olori Mariam hold naming ceremony

Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Queen Mariam hosted dignitaries at the royal palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, for the traditional naming ceremony of the queen’s twins.

Queen Mariam reportedly welcomed the babies in May 2026, with the formal ceremony held months later in a grand celebration attended by guests dressed in colourful traditional attire.

Footage from the royal event began circulating online after it was shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026. The videos captured moments from the colourful palace celebration and attracted attention from social media users, who shared their observations about the royal family and the queens’ interactions.

Source: Legit.ng