Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the specific grounds under which foreign nationals living in the country can face deportation

Foreigners who overstay their visa by even a single day risk being removed from Japan and barred from returning for up to 10 years

The severity of the re-entry ban depends on the reason for deportation, with certain criminal offences resulting in a permanent ban

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official guide detailing the conditions under which foreign nationals residing in the country can be deported, with some violations carrying consequences that last a lifetime.

The document, aimed at foreigners living in Japan, identifies three primary grounds for deportation: overstaying a visa, engaging in work or activities not permitted under one's current residence status, and receiving certain criminal convictions.

Japan lists 3 major reasons foreigners can be deported and banned from re-entry. Photo: Getty

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Reasons that may lead to deportation from Japan

1. One of the most striking points in the guide is how strictly Japan treats overstays. According to the ministry, remaining in the country for even a single day beyond an authorised period of stay is considered overstaying and is sufficient grounds for deportation. There is no grace period.

2. Foreigners who perform paid work outside the scope of their permitted residence status also face removal. This applies to anyone who accepts remuneration for activities that fall outside what their visa category allows.

3. Receiving certain criminal convictions could also lead to deportation.

Japan: What happens after deportation?

The consequences of deportation vary depending on the circumstances. In most cases, a deported individual is barred from re-entering Japan for either five or ten years.

Those removed on the basis of criminal convictions or other specific serious grounds face a permanent ban, meaning they may never be allowed back into the country.

However, the guide does outline a possible reduction in the re-entry restriction period. Even after a deportation order has been finalised, a person may apply to have their ban shortened to one year if they agree to leave Japan at their own expense.

Departure order system as an alternative

For those who have overstayed their visas and meet certain conditions, Japan offers an alternative route known as the Departure Order System.

Under this arrangement, eligible overstayers are permitted to leave the country through simplified procedures and without being detained. The trade-off is a one-year ban on re-entry to Japan following departure.

The guide makes clear that Japan takes immigration compliance seriously, and that even minor technical breaches can carry significant long-term consequences for foreigners who wish to live, work, or visit the country in future.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng