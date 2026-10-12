The Australian Defence Force published eligibility requirements for non-Australian citizens who wish to join its Navy, Army, or Air Force

The ADF listed citizens of a few countries eligible to apply, including New Zealand, the UK, the USA, Canada, and Papua New Guinea

Foreigners holding sole or dual citizenship were specifically warned that joining the ADF could have consequences under the laws of their home country

The Australian Defence Force has flagged a key warning for foreigners considering military service in Australia, noting that enlisting could have serious implications for them back home.

Published on the official ADF Careers website, the eligibility guidelines outline who can and cannot join Australia's military and include a pointed caution directed at applicants who hold citizenship in another country alongside, or instead of, Australian citizenship.

Australia urges foreigners to seek advice before enlisting in military. Photo credit: Crikey.

Source: UGC

Who Can Join the ADF as a Non-Australian

According to the ADF's published requirements, non-Australian citizens are eligible to apply only if they hold citizenship in one of five specific countries: New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or Papua New Guinea.

Beyond nationality, applicants must also be permanent residents living in Australia or hold a 444 sub-class visa, have lived in Australia for at least one year before applying, and must not have served in a foreign military within the two years prior to their application.

In rare situations where a position cannot be filled by an Australian citizen, the citizenship requirement may be set aside. In such cases, permanent residents who have already applied for Australian citizenship, or those who are not yet eligible but are willing to apply within 90 days of beginning service, may also be considered.

The Warning That Has Caught Attention

Buried within the requirements is a clause that has drawn considerable attention, particularly among those in the diaspora community considering a military career in Australia.

The ADF states directly:

"If you are a potential candidate with foreign citizenship (either sole or dual), you should obtain independent advice on how you may be impacted by the laws of that country should you seek to apply for service in the ADF."

The ADF does not spell out what those consequences might be, as they vary by country, but the instruction to seek independent legal advice signals that the stakes can be significant.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng