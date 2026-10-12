Three opposition governorship candidates in Enugu State arrived at Enugu Prison to visit detained NDC members held over a cyberbullying accusation

NDC candidate Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa called on elder statesmen to step in and stop the state from sliding into political chaos

The candidates also visited Hon. Bright Emeka Ngene, a sitting assembly member who won a recent election while serving a seven-year prison term

Three opposition governorship candidates in Enugu State have visited Enugu Prison to show solidarity with detained members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and a sitting lawmaker currently serving a jail term.

The candidates, representing the NDC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the visit following the arrest of NDC members who were accused of cyberbullying after they recorded a video during an attack on an NDC event.

ADC, PDP, and NDC governorship candidates visit Enugu prison Photo Credit: @ADCNg, @NigeriaNDCHQ, @OfficialPDPNg

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the prison, NDC governorship candidate Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa appealed to elder statesmen across Enugu State to step in before the political situation deteriorated further. He warned that the state risked descending into chaos if urgent action was not taken.

Ohaa also called on Governor Peter Mbah to create an environment where citizens could participate in elections without fear, urging him to stop what he described as the intimidation of opposition parties and their supporters.

Ngene's case draws attention

The delegation also visited Hon. Bright Emeka Ngene, a Labour Party member who represents Enugu South Urban Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly. Ngene has been serving a seven-year prison sentence over a case that dates back to 2017, which involved community development funds. He was sentenced in 2024.

Despite being behind bars, Ngene won his seat in the recently concluded election, making his situation one of the more unusual cases in Enugu's current political climate.

The opposition candidates' prison visit signals growing unease among parties outside the ruling structure in Enugu State, with Ohaa's appeal to elder statesmen suggesting that informal channels of mediation may be the next step in easing tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the video of the governorship candidates on X here:

PDP, ADC members defect to APC in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of PDP and ADC members in Kabba-Bunu local government area formally crossed to the ruling APC at a decamping ceremony.

Former PDP leader Hon. Michael Olubiyo cited Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's leadership style as a key reason for his defection.

APC ward chairman said the mass defection reflects growing support for the governor, state security adviser, and local government chairman.

Source: Legit.ng