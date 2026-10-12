Nigeria Police Force operatives arrested former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha on Monday, October 12, 2026, at a hotel in Abuja

Okorocha faced allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and impersonation linked to an ongoing police investigation

Police obtained a bench warrant after the former governor repeatedly failed to honour invitations to the Force Headquarters

Nigeria Police Force operatives arrested former Imo State Governor and Senator Rochas Okorocha on Monday evening, October 12, 2026, at the REIZ Continental Hotel in central Abuja.

The police linked the arrest to allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and impersonation, all connected to a criminal investigation that had been ongoing for some time before Monday's development.

Police arrest former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Why police obtained a bench warrant

According to available information, Okorocha was first invited to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on September 2, 2026. His legal team subsequently requested a rescheduling of the appointment to September 8, 2026 — a date the former governor also failed to appear for.

The Sun reported that with Okorocha having evaded two separate police invitations, the authorities moved to secure a bench warrant, which gave officers the legal authority to proceed with his arrest rather than continue with voluntary invitations.

Who is Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha served as governor of Imo State and later represented the Imo West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate. He has remained a prominent figure in Nigerian politics since leaving office as governor.

No further details on the specific circumstances surrounding the allegations against him were immediately available at the time of his arrest on Monday night.

Police arrest former governor of Imo Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng