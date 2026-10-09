The APC wrote a formal letter to INEC on October 9, 2026, demanding enforcement of a September Supreme Court judgment

The ruling reaffirmed that political parties must submit membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before primaries, congresses, and conventions

The APC's call comes as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, with the party stressing the need for transparent internal democracy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding that the electoral body enforce a Supreme Court ruling that tightened rules around party membership registers ahead of internal elections.

The letter, dated October 9, 2026, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, was co-signed by APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and National Secretary Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru. It was issued from Abuja and made public through a press statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka.

APC asks INEC to comply with Supreme Court judgment Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Supreme Court ruling at the centre of the dispute

The judgment in question, delivered by the Supreme Court on September 24, 2026, in the case of INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, upheld Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026. The ruling confirmed that political parties are legally required to submit their membership registers to INEC no later than 21 days before any primary election, congress, or convention.

Beyond the submission requirement, the court also held that only party members whose names appear in a duly submitted register are eligible to vote or stand for election during such internal party processes.

APC calls for equal treatment of all parties

In the letter, the APC urged INEC to verify whether all registered political parties are complying with this requirement and to apply the legal consequences of any established violations "without fear or favour."

The party framed the demand in the context of the approaching 2027 general elections, arguing that credible national elections depend on orderly and transparent internal processes within the parties themselves. The APC said strict adherence to the rule of law at the party level was essential to the overall integrity of the electoral process.

INEC had not issued a public response to the APC's letter at the time this article was published.

See the full statement of Morka on X here:

APC governorship candidate allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng