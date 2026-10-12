Veteran entertainer Charly Boy publicly challenged the biblical story of Adam and Eve, raising pointed theological questions

Charly Boy drew on his background as a former altar boy and seminary student to frame his spiritual interrogations

The entertainer asked why God would allow the serpent into the Garden of Eden and punish humanity for a sin they never witnessed

Veteran entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has stirred online conversation after sharing a series of theological questions he intends to direct at God, centring on the story of Adam and Eve and humanity's inherited suffering.

The entertainer's reflections carry some personal weight.

In a video shared on his X page on October 11, 2026, Charly Boy noted that he has read the Bible from cover to cover since his younger years, having served as an altar boy and later spending roughly six months in a seminary before deciding against the priesthood.

Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy challenges the biblical account of Adam and Eve, raising questions about God’s punishment and human suffering. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy's questions on the Garden of Eden

His central concern has occupied many a late-night thought: how could Adam and Eve be held responsible for disobeying a rule they lacked the moral framework to understand?

As he put it, "Why did you tell them not to eat from the tree before they even knew what good and evil was?"

Area Fada likened the scenario to placing something hazardous within reach of children and expecting them to resist it without any prior understanding of danger.

Charly Boy also questioned the presence of the serpent in a place described as paradise, noting that scripture itself characterises the creature as crafty and cunning.

"Why punish them for being deceived by the serpent?" he asked.

The veteran musician went further, pointing out that the serpent's promise, that eating the fruit would grant the knowledge of good and evil, appeared to be exactly what the biblical account describes as having happened.

"Why does it seem like the serpent was the one who actually told the truth?" he asked.

Charly Boy speaks on humanity paying for sins it did not commit

Perhaps his sharpest challenge was aimed at the idea of generational punishment: why should billions of people endure suffering and death for an act they had no part in?

The singer described his final question as possibly the most significant of the lot:

"Why make human suffering a thing?"

Watch Charly Boy share the questions he wants to ask God in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Charly Boy's video

The post drew swift reactions online, with some users praising his boldness and others pushing back.

@LifeEasy88341 wrote:

"Charly Boy say he read Bible from cover to cover and even do altar boy and seminary school, so he know wetin he dey talk. This question dey bother many people mind silently but religious fear no dey let dem talk am out. Internet go scatter with argument on top dis one today."

@D8te_band commented:

"Very deep question, but religious people will come for you when you begin to question some of these things."

@AfricanGenesis responded:

"Clay pot questioning its maker. But if the pot had not been created in the first place, would it be able to question anything??"

@AkanbiStudio shared:

"That creation story no really gel at all. 😂 Anytime I ask logical questions, my religious friends say I can't understand because I'm reasoning from the flesh, not the spirit. 😭"

@CenturionCvC offered a different reading:

"I see it as idiom, not just literal. That whole story is not about Adam and Eve, it's about us."

@NkechiUdeh3 countered:

"If there is no suffering in the world, no one will know and worship God. God is omniscient."

Veteran entertainer Charly Boy raises questions about God, Adam and Eve, the serpent in Eden and the suffering endured by generations of humans. Photo: areafada1

Source: Instagram

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng