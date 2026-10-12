The Australian Department of Home Affairs outlined the conditions under which the free Special Category visa granted to New Zealand citizens automatically ceases

The Subclass 444 visa, which costs nothing to apply for, allows New Zealand citizens to live, work, and study in Australia for as long as they hold citizenship

The visa is processed on arrival at the airport or seaport, though applications made inside Australia may take longer depending on individual circumstances

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has announced on its official website the exact conditions under which the free Special Category visa granted exclusively to New Zealand citizens will cease, providing important clarity for holders of the document.

The information pertains to the Subclass 444 Special Category visa (SCV), a temporary visa available at no cost to New Zealand citizens who meet the eligibility criteria.

Australia provides guidance on expiry of free visa. Photo credit: Sky News.

Source: UGC

The visa is typically applied for each time a New Zealand national enters Australia.

What the Special Category Visa Offers

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the SCV permits New Zealand citizens to enter and remain in Australia for as long as they hold New Zealand citizenship, with the right to visit, work, and study in the country.

Holders are also eligible to apply for a permanent Australian visa if they qualify.

The visa is processed on arrival at an airport or seaport, making it one of the most straightforward entry arrangements in the world.

Applications submitted from inside Australia may require additional processing time based on individual circumstances.

When the Free Visa Ceases

The department outlined several circumstances under which the SCV will automatically cease.

The visa comes to an end when the holder departs Australia, meaning a fresh application is required upon every return to the country.

It also ceases if the holder is granted a permanent Australian visa, becomes an Australian citizen, or has the visa cancelled by authorities.

To remain eligible, holders must continue to hold New Zealand citizenship and meet the character requirements set by the Australian government.

The Special Category visa stands out globally as one of the few arrangements of its kind, offering free, work-eligible, and study-eligible access to another country's territory purely on the basis of citizenship in a single nation.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng