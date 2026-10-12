Portugal's revised Foreigners' Law, which took effect on 23 October 2025, introduced a two-year residency requirement before most foreign nationals can apply for family reunification

The law carved out specific exemptions, with certain visa holders and families with children excluded from the two-year waiting period

Portugal also restricted its job-seeker visa to qualified professionals and introduced new visa requirements for citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries

Portugal has published the full list of foreign nationals who are exempt from the two-year residency requirement introduced under its revised immigration law, drawing attention from migrants and prospective residents across the world.

The updated Foreigners' Law, which came into force on 23 October 2025, overhauled several aspects of Portugal's migration framework. Under the new rules, most foreign nationals must have held a valid residence permit for a minimum of two years before they can apply to bring family members to live with them in the country.

Portugal names the kinds of people that are exempt from the family reunification rule. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who is exempt from the two-year rule

Not everyone is subject to the waiting period. According to the European Commission's overview of integration developments in Portugal, the law provides exceptions for:

1. Families that include minors or dependent children, meaning parents are not required to wait out the full two years before pursuing reunification.

2. Holders of golden visas

3. Holders of EU Blue Cards

4. Holders of highly skilled worker permits

The carve-outs reflect an attempt to balance tighter migration controls with protections for vulnerable family units and workers whose skills are considered a priority by the Portuguese government.

Portugal: Other key changes under the law

Beyond family reunification, the revised law introduced notable restrictions on the job-seeker visa, which is now limited to qualified professionals. The specific occupations that qualify will be defined through a ministerial decree, meaning a further official list is expected to follow.

In a significant shift for citizens of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), which includes nations such as Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, the law now requires that they obtain the appropriate visa before arriving in Portugal. Previously, CPLP nationals had enjoyed more flexible entry conditions, making this one of the more consequential changes for African and South American migrants in particular.

The law also established a new National Foreigners and Borders Unit within the Public Security Police. The unit is responsible for overseeing border control, monitoring migration flows, managing return procedures, and running temporary reception centres across the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Portugal announced 10 countries whose citizens can apply for its Youth Mobility Visa.

Portugals: Foreign categories exempt from visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal announced the five categories of foreigners exempt from its standard €110 national visa application fee.

The exemptions include children under six, Portuguese scholarship recipients and patients travelling under health cooperation agreements. Portugal also offers a job-seeker visa for foreigners hoping to find work in the country.

Source: Legit.ng