A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Aisha Achimugu's fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC on October 12, 2026

Achimugu had challenged the EFCC's search of her home and seizure of vehicles, jewellery and other items, demanding ₦10 billion in damages

The court also addressed whether the EFCC acted within its legal powers when it raided the businesswoman's residence

A Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out a fundamental rights case brought by Abuja businesswoman Aisha Achimugu against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ruling the suit was filed in bad faith.

Justice Musa Liman delivered the judgment on Monday, October 12, 2026, after Achimugu challenged the EFCC's search of her home and its seizure of vehicles, jewellery and other property. She asked the court to rule on whether those actions fell within the commission's legal powers, and also sought an order stopping the EFCC from entering her residence again.

Court backs EFCC's search powers

The judge held that the EFCC was fully within its rights to search the businesswoman's residence after it received intelligence about alleged criminal activity there. "The EFCC has the right to search the residence," Justice Liman said.

On the ₦10 billion damages claim, the court found that Achimugu and her lawyers had not provided sufficient grounds to support the amount. Justice Liman rejected the claim outright, saying nothing in the case justified stopping the EFCC from carrying out its duties. He described the suit as lacking merit, adding that it was "frivolous and it was brought in bad faith."

The EFCC welcomed the ruling, saying it served the interest of justice and describing the suit as an attempt to waste the court's time.

Earlier asset forfeiture order

The court's dismissal follows an earlier ruling in July 2026, when Justice Jude Onwugbuzie of the FCT High Court in Apo ordered the permanent forfeiture of assets worth about ₦8.9 billion linked to Achimugu to the Federal Government.

Those assets included jewellery valued at ₦4.65 billion, 11 exotic vehicles worth ₦4.29 billion, $50,000 in foreign currency, and ₦30 million in cash. The EFCC had applied for the forfeiture, arguing that the properties were connected to unlawful activities.

Source: Legit.ng