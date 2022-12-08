Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket has continued to top discussions in the polity

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the wife of APC flagbearer, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians especially Lagosians to have faith in APC noting, the Muslim Muslim ticket will set a new standard in Nigeria's political space

The federal lawmaker appreciated the good people of Lagos for standing by her over the years noting she is the first woman in the state to have been voted as senator three times

The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday, December 7, said the Muslim/Muslim ticket will set a new tone in the Nigerian political landscape in 2023.

Daily Trust reported that the wife of the presidential hopeful said Nigeria might witness a Christian-Christian ticket in the future, referencing the controversy over the Muslim-Muslim pairing in APC.

She made the prediction during the APC South West Women presidential rally at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Tinubu’s Wife shares details on the Christian-Christian ticket ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's wife makes a huge promise to Nigerians, especially Lagosians

“As regards the Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian/Christian ticket. What God has done is marvelous in our land,” she said.

She also extended the greetings of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari who was billed to attend the event but was absent at the rally, The Guardian report added.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God bless my husband to become the governor, I supported him as the first lady.”

Mrs. Tinubu, who described the rally as a homecoming for her, said,

“I want to thank the people of Lagos Central for sending me to represent them. I’m the first woman to emerge as a senator three times. This is a wonderful opportunity. Since 2007 when my husband left office, I kept working for the good of our people.

“God rewards good work, what is happening to us is God that is doing this. He pleases people without people paying attention but heaven pays attention.”

