After Bola Tinubu of the APC's outing at the Chatham House, a research institute in the UK, some other presidential candidates have also been invited

Before the conversation with Tinubu, Alex Vines, the chairman of the conversation with the APC candidate, made the disclosure and mention their names

According to Alex Vines, about 3 other presidential candidates are expected to speak at Chatham House, including Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chatham House, a research institution in world politics located in the United Kingdom, hosted Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, on Monday, December 5.

Tinubu explained his action plan for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election during the conversation at the Chatham House and explained how he planned to execute the action plan.

Names of presidential candidates that will speak after Tinubu at Chatham House Photo Credit: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubaakar

Source: Twitter

The opposition, particularly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised the manner in which Tinubu responded to some questions, particularly on security, education and health.

Tinubu had nominated members of his team to respond to the questions. The presidential hopeful nominated Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state to respond on security while APC national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, spoke on health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Tinubu is not the only presidential candidate that will use the Chatham House platform to explain his action plan to the Nigerian electorates ahead of the 2023 elections, 3 others have been invited.

Other presidential candidates invited to speak at Chatham House are listed below.

Atiku Abubakar

According to Alex Vines, the chairman of the conversation between Tinubu and Chatham House, the PDP presidential candidate has also been invited to speak at the institute.

Recall that Atiku was at the institute in 2011, where he spoke about Nigeria’s economy. Thus, he is not new to the terrain, just like Tinubu.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was also reported to have been invited to speak at the institute before next year's poll.

Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano state and former minister of defence. He was part of the PDP faction that joined the APC at his early stage but left the ruling party after falling out with his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the current governor of Kano state.

He then formed the NNPP in 2022 and became the new party’s presidential candidate.

Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate had been criticised for running for president without a political structure.

However, the former governor of Anambra has been getting media attention, with many youths supporting him on social media.

He has also been invited to speak about his action plans for the 2023 election at the Chatham House.

Source: Legit.ng