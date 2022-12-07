The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be headed for the Chatham House in London

Atiku's aide, Kola Ologbondiyan, said his principal might only speak at the legendary venue if invited

He, however, noted that his principal (Atiku) would not shy away from questions or delegate for someone to be

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will speak at the Chatham House in London if only invited, Kola Ologbondiyan has revealed.

Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, made this known while speaking on Arise TV on electioneering issues in the 2023 general election.

Atiku recently took his campaign to Lagos state and promised to restructure and revive the oil sector. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated that his principal would also be the one to answer all the questions thrown at him by stakeholders if invited.

He said:

“On Chatham House, I want to assure you that whenever our candidate is invited, he will go there. But he will not go as a proxy presidential candidate who will now go and rely on surrogates – like in an exam hall – and be looking at others to see what they are writing.”

Tinubu backlash over election debate snub

Recall that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, made the headlines on Monday, December 5, when he spoke before a large congregant of stakeholders at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom, about his action plan.

Tinubu’s appearance at the event sparked a lot of criticism after he had snubbed a town hall meeting he was billed to speak at a day before in Nigeria.

On the other hand, Atiku moved his campaign to Tinubu’s territory in Lagos state, where he told supporters and stakeholders of his plan to restructure the oil sector and privatise the Nigerian refineries.

Ologbondiyan, in his reaction to Atiku’s plan, said:

“What is wrong with privatisation? With generating funds to encourage good governance? Atiku Abubakar is saying, ‘Look, when I am elected as President, my responsibility in government will be to provide an enabling environment in which private enterprises can thrive.”

“And he’s telling Nigerians that that’s the global practice. So, we can’t sit and allow the kind of leakages that is happening in NNPC today, through the refineries, to continue. So, Atiku is saying, ‘let’s generate this fund and put it in the informal sector of the economy.”

