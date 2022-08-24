Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has successfully made his inter-political party switch

The thespian announced that he has officially joined the Labour Party after meeting the party's national executives in Abuja

Kenneth declared that he will work with the people in the party to ensure Peter Obi's presidency in 2023

Ace actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has informed his fans that he has officially joined the Labour Party weeks after announcing that he has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kenneth noted that he became an official Labour Party member on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, after meeting with the party's national executives in Abuja.

Kenneth Okonkwo officially joins Labour Party.

Source: Instagram

He revealed that he felt welcomed by the reception he got from the party and promised to contribute his own quota to the emergence of Peter Obi as president next year.

According to him:

"This will enable me assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country, which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands in the emergence of Obi as president.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Kenneth Okonkwo's post

A number of Okonkwo's followers have reacted differently to his post about joining the Labour Party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comment below:

Richdad4ever:

"More power my brother, we are making progress."

Meegovernor:

"We're very Obidient 2023."

Dr.nedum:

"God bless you Sir. Together we shall salvage this country and rescue her from the cold jaws of unproductive."

Iwunnaeberekingsley:

"You are not in bondage again. Congratulations and welcome to the Obidient family."

Kenneth Okonkwo discusses next move after dumping APC

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor declared that he is in support of Peter Obi's Obidient movement even though he doesn't belong to a political party yet.

Kenneth Okonkwo had initially dumped the ruling APC over the party's decision to pick Senator Shettima as Asiwaju Tinubu's running mate, thereby flagging a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Okonkwo said those tagging the Obidient movement as just a social media sensation were only saying that because they actually feel threatened by it.

