The real reason why Lasun Yusuf, former House of Representatives deputy speaker Lasun Yusuf dumped the party for the opposition PDP has emerged

According to the leadership of the Labour Party in Osun state, Yusuf, LP 2022 governorship candidate abandoned Peter Obi for PDP because of his hotel business

The party noted further that Yusuf prioritised the patronage of his business and that his decision was not linked in any way to the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State has said former House of Representatives deputy speaker Lasun Yusuf, their 2022 governorship candidate, left the party and abandoned the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, because of his hotel business.

LP, through its chairman, Prince Bello Adebayo, speaking with our correspondent, said Yusuf did not join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the interest of the 2023 general election, but because of patronage of the business, as Osun is now a PDP state.

Labour Party says former deputy speaker Lasun Yusuf abandoned Peter Obi for PDP because of his hotel business. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Lasun Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Why Lasun Yusuf dumped Peter Obi for PDP in Osun state

The Nation reported that Adebayo berated Yusuf for the poor performance of the party in the 2022 governorship election, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We thought he was a big fish, but at the end of the day, you can see our performance. We came fifth during the Osun governorship election.”

Yusuf refused to respond to the text messages sent to his phone at press time.

Reactions as Lasun Yusuf dumps Peter Obi for Atiku

Meanwhile, Yusuf's defection from the Labour Party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate heated reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

"The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded Osun elections - former good Nigerian and an embodiment of the new Nigeria whilst an LP member - Hon. Yusuf Lasun has now joined the PDP. He left with the LP’s massive 2000+ Osun votes from the election," JJ Omojuwa, a PR expert and social media influencer, said on Twitter with some touch of sarcasm.

"Politics is funny. When we told PDP guys that Lasun Yusuf, the LP Guber candidate worked for Adeleke's victory, they refuted with mocker," Tolulope Oyelaran, @Oyelarantolu, said.

I’ll assist in making Peter Obi president, Kenneth Okonkwo vows as he joins Labour Party from APC

In another report, ace actor Kenneth Okonkwo informed his fans that he officially joined the Labour Party weeks after announcing that he had left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kenneth noted that he became an official Labour Party member on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, after meeting with the party's national executives in Abuja.

He revealed that he felt welcomed by the reception he got from the party and promised to contribute his own quota to the emergence of Peter Obi as president next year.

Source: Legit.ng