Lasun Yusuf, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the Osun 2022 governorship election, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke announced the development at a PDP rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Wednesday, December 7.

Also in attendance at the PDP rally in the state is the presidential candidate of the umbrella party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, for the 2023 presidential election.

Others at the campaign ground are the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP presidential campaign council chairman, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and other PDP chieftains.

Yusuf was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and served as the deputy speaker of the house of representatives during the Yakubu Dogara leadership in the green chamber.

On Monday, December 5, Dogara also dumped the ruling APC after a long criticism against the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Source: Legit.ng