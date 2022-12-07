NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is elated as he welcomed some APC and PDP chieftains in Kaduna to his team

The chieftains who reportedly declare support for Kwankwo are serving councillors from Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state

Others include Hon Aliyu A. Abdulrahman Haruna, a Former SSA on Youth to the Kaduna state governor and Hon Shehu ABG, a former member of the House of Representatives

Kaduna - Some serving councillors and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso said he received the councillors from Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state on Tuesday, December 6.

NNPP presidential candidate Kwankwaso receives some serving councillors from Kaduna North LGA, Kaduna state. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The NNPP presidential candidate said the councillors were led by Inuwa Mabo, a former Majority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

"This evening, I was pleased to receive some serving councilors from Kaduna North Local Government of Kaduna State, whom have declared their solidarity for the @OfficialNNPPng," he said in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

Legit.ng gathers that one of the councillors is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kaduna APC, PDP chieftains who visited Kwankwaso

Rt Hon Haruna Inuwa Mabo, a former Majority Leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly

Hon Aminu Ayuba Jibril, Kawo Ward, Kaduna North, APC

Hon Salisu Umar, Liman Ward, Kaduna North, APC

Hon Haruna Isah Mami, Unguwan Dosa Ward, Kaduna North, APC

Hon Muhammad Sunusi Liman, Shaba Ward, Kaduna North, APC

Hon Bashir Isah, Unguwan Shanu/Abakpa Ward, Kaduna North, PDP.

Others who also visited Kwankwaso and declared their support for him are Hon Shehu ABG, a former member of the House of Representatives, and Hon Aliyu A. Abdulrahman Haruna (Former SSA on Youth to the Kaduna State Governor).

The former Kano governor said the visitors "are all welcome to the winning team".

Source: Legit.ng