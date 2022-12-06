Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, has opened up about his current health status.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, December 6, the former Kano state governor revealed that he is in perfect health.

Kwankwaso noted that from the last medical check-up he did, he was assured of not less than 30 years guarantee.

The northern politician made this revelation when he noted that it is the responsibility of any aspiring president to open up about his health status to Nigerians.

His words:

“I believe that if you’re aspiring to lead people, you owe them accountability regarding your health status.

"I assure you that I am in good health and I can release my certificate for you to see. And the last medical examination I had gave me a good health guarantee of 30 years.”

Source: Legit.ng