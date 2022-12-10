The former deputy Governor of Gombe State, Charles Iliya, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iliya was deputy Governor to Ibrahim Dankwambo. According to The Punch, he has been a major bedrock to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe South.

He was unveiled during the commencement of the APC’s re-election campaign.

Among other prominent defectors are; the North-East PDP youth leader Kabiru Jauro, who promised to support Governor Muhammadu Yahaya to achieve his re-election bid.

Also speaking, former Atiku Abubakar’s campaigner, and a former governorship aspirant of the PDP, Isyaku Gwamna, while addressing thousands of followers, described his move as necessary.

Gwamna said, “It was better to rely on what you have seen than what you are promised.”

Speaking, Yahaya described the support as genuine following his performance since 2019. “The support is genuine because of our performance,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, former Governor Danjuma Goje, who is currently the senator representing Gombe Central was the only candidate absent.

Goje recently reconciled with the Gombe State governor in the twilight of the APC primary election where Goje picked a return ticket to the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng