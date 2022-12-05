The opposition PDP has lost one of its prominent members in Oyo state, Olugbade Ojelabi, to the cold hands of death

A statement released by the state's House of Assembly speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, indicates that Ojelabi died on Monday, December 5

Until his death at the age of 59, the deceased was the chairman of the PDP in Oyo South Senatorial District

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Oyo state - Olugbade Ojelabi, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo South Senatorial District, has died at the age of 59.

New Telegraph reported that the PDP chieftain died in the early hours of Monday, December 5.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin (Left), mourns Olugbade Ojelabi's death. Photo credit: HON. ADEBO Ogundoyin

Source: Facebook

Oyo House Speaker confirms Ojelabi's death

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, confirmed the death in a statement on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the news of the death is devastating and a great loss to Eruwa town.

“This is distressing and shocking to me personally. It is a great loss to Eruwa town, Ibarapaland and our party in Oyo State.

“I am short of words as everything seems like a dream. He was at a stakeholders meeting we held yesterday (Sunday) in Eruwa and did not show any signs of fatigue or ailment. He was active and his contributions to the meeting as usual were constructive and acutely insightful. His death is no doubt devastating.

“I lost a kinsman as we both hail from Ward 2 in Anko, Eruwa. He was a father figure to me, a political leader and tutor and a motivator whose political experience cannot be underestimated. This is sad. Death dealt his deadly blow on us at this auspicious time when the political experience and astuteness of Hon Olugbade Ojelabi was most needed.”

Nigerians mourn Olugbade Ojelabi

Ganiyat Tanigbola Bukar commented on Facebook:

"Egbon Gbade Ojelabi death is another colossal loss… . Who are we to question God? Oh Lord, please grant him eternal rest ."

Fatal Jimoh said:

"We lost a great politician, a school mate. We are all from Allah unto Him we shall returned. May his soul rest in peace.."

Adedokun Femi said:

"This is catastrophic and devastating indeed ! God in His infinite mercy will not abandon the family and all of us. Baba Gbenga, rest on till we meet to part no more."

Abolanle Stephen said:

"Very shock and painful! The man (was) at a wedding ceremony on Saturday!

"Lord, who are we to query you? May the soul of our dear brother rest in peace with his Creator!"

Prominent House of Rep candidate dies after attending function in his hometown

In another related development, Jacob Funmi Ogunmola, the Accord Party's House of Representatives candidate for the Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West federal constituency, is dead.

Ogunmola, the former chairman of the Atisbo local government in Oyo state, reportedly gave up the ghost after attending a function in Saki.

It was learnt that the politician died when he was being moved from Saki to his base in Lagos. A source disclosed that the politician had just finished a programme in Saki when he complained of being unwell.

Source: Legit.ng