The managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Femi Olaleye, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos.

Olaleye was slammed the verdict on Wednesday, November 30

A special offences and domestic violence court in Lagos has remanded Femi Olaleye, managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, in Ikoyi prison pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Olaleye was arraigned by the Lagos state government on Wednesday, November 30, The Cable reports.

The medical doctor pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault.

