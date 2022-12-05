The Accord Party's house of representatives candidate for the Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West federal constituency, Jacob Ogunmola, is dead

The politician reportedly died after attending a function in Saki, where he earlier apologised for coming late for the function

Ogunmola complained of being unwell after the function, and his team decided to move him to his base in Lagos before his death

Saki, Oyo - Jacob Funmi Ogunmola, the Accord Party's house of representatives candidate for the Atisbo/Saki East/Saki West federal constituency, is dead.

According to sources, Ogunmola, the former chairman of the Atisbo local government in Oyo state, gave up the ghost after attending a function in Saki, The Nation reported.

It was learnt that the politician died when he was being moved from Saki to his base in Lagos.

Another source disclosed that the politician had just finished a programme in Saki when he complained of being unwell. The source added that the complaint prompted the move to take him to Lagos.

In a post on his campaign Facebook page, the house of reps aspirant told his host that it was not his habit to be late to events, but he had a crisis.

A few months ago, Ogunmola's successor in the Atisbo local government, Wasiu Owolabi, died in an auto accident.

