The UK government clarified the income requirement foreigners must meet before applying for permanent residence in the country

The amount a foreign national must earn annually depends on the specific occupation they work in while living in the UK

The income threshold applies specifically to those currently in the country on a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa

The United Kingdom has stated the annual income threshold a foreigner must meet to be eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country.

According to the UK government, the required income is not a flat figure that applies to everyone equally. The occupation a foreign national holds while living in the UK plays a direct role in determining how much they must be earning to meet the residency qualification.

UK publishes income requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/Geography Photos/Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

UK: Who the rule applies to

The income requirement is specifically relevant to individuals currently living in the UK on a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa who wish to transition to permanent residence, also known as indefinite leave to remain.

To be considered eligible, an applicant must demonstrate that they earn at least £41,700 (N76,677,876)per year. This figure represents the minimum gross annual income a qualifying applicant must show proof of when making their application.

UK: What applicants need to know

The emphasis on occupation means that not every skilled or care worker in the UK will face the same income benchmark in practice. The nature of the role a person holds can influence what income threshold applies to their individual case, so applicants are advised to review the specific requirements tied to their occupation before proceeding.

Those who cannot demonstrate the required earnings may not be eligible to apply for permanent residence at that stage, regardless of how long they have lived or worked in the country.

For Nigerians and other Africans living in the UK on either of these visa categories and planning a long-term future there, meeting and documenting this income level is a critical step in securing settled status.

UK shares 5 steps to access eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government shared five steps foreigners must follow to access their eVisa after applying for a visa.

The steps include applying for a visa, waiting for a decision, creating a UKVI account, proving identity and linking the account, and viewing the eVisa online.

Source: Legit.ng