It has been said that Bola Tinubu will floor Rabiu Kwanskwaso in Kano state, in the forthcoming general elections

Kano Commissioner, Muhammad Garba, made this prediction while taking a rewind on the development which occurred in the 1993 presidential election

According to Garba, history would be repeated just like when the late MKO Abiola defeated Kano-born Bashir Tofa in 1993 polls

The Kano state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, has predicted the fate of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso in the 2023 presidential election in the state.

The Punch reported that Garba noted that the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will defeat his counterpart Kwankwaso in Kano come 2023.

Kwankwaso's fate has been predicted ion the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

‘Tinubu Will Defeat Kwankwaso In Kano As Abiola Defeated Tofa’

The commissioner likened the development to when the late MKO Abiola defeated Kano-born Bashir Tofa in the 1993 presidential election in the state, saying that history is about repeating itself in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a media parley organised by the Kaduna State League of Veteran Journalists in collaboration with The Arewa House and the Hamdala Hotel, Kaduna, Garba said,

“I know the former governor of the state is also going to be on the ballot but history can repeat itself again in Kano because the late Moshood Abiola of the defunct SDP defeated Kano-born late Bashir Tofa of the defunct NRC during the 1993 presidential election.

“I am confident that Kano State will produce lots of votes come 2023. The votes from the Nasarawa Local Government of the state alone is more than the entire votes of the South-Eastern states combined. I am confident we will deliver Kano State to APC.”

