The PDP presidential campaign council has appointed ex-speaker of the house of representatives Yakubu Dogara into its circle

The appointment of Dogara was announced by the council director general, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement on Sunday, December 4

Recall that Dogara recently endorsed PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar after he had severally criticism the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Sokoto, Sokoto - Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the house of representatives, has been appointed as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

The appointment was announced by the director general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 4.

PDP appoints Tinubu's critics into Atiku campaign council, gives reason

According to the PDP PCC, the appointment is part of the efforts to work for the victory of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Tambuwal said:

"This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our Presidential Candidate, *H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON (Waziri Adamawa)* to RECOVER our Great Country, Nigeria."

Recall that Dogara recently endorsed the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar after he had consistently expressed his grief with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On several occasions, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, had defended his decision to go for a fellow Muslim as running make.

The former Lagos state governor reportedly told the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that he did not Islamize his home, citing that his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a pastor at the Redeem Christian Church of God.

