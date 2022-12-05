Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has joined Nigerians who believe the presidency should go to the south in 2023

Obasanjo lent his voice to the call for a southern presidency when a socio-cultural group from Benue visited him in Ogun recently

For the middle-belt, Obasanjo urged the region to continue to advocate a rotational presidency in Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun state - With the latest comment and position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar seems to have hit the rocks.

When the leadership of a socio-cultural group in Tiv, Benue Mzough U Tiv (MUT) visited Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Ogun recently, he lent his voice to the rotation of the presidency from the north to the south.

Atiku's presidential ambition is facing a tough hurdle over calls for a southern presidency (Photo: @atiku)

Obasanjo said:

“If Nigeria is ready to get it right, the 2023 election should be a turning point. We should not go for emotion that will destroy us."

Obasanjo also advised the Middle-Belt region to continue in its advocacy for a rotational presidency in Nigeria.

2023 presidency: "We know ex-govs you used to unseat Jonathan", Ohanaeze lists names in crushing allegation

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has given a clear negative response to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The apex southeast group in a statement on Friday, December 2, stated that Atiku is wasting his time trying to become Nigeria's next president in 2023.

In the statement released by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze's secretary-general, the organisation claimed that activities of the PDP G-5 is actually nemesis coming for the former vice president.

For this, the organisation commended the G5 governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku's bid for the presidency.

It noted:

“Ndigbo commends the G5 Governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in the 2023 election."

Atiku worked against Jonathan in 2015 - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Also, as Ohanaeze alleged, Atiku worked with some prominent politicians to oppose the re-election of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng