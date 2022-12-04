Ahead of the 2023 elections, PDP's vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa and other party chieftains held a closed-door meeting with Olusegun Obasanjo

The meeting was held on Saturday, December 3, at the former president's residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state

It is yet unknown if the meeting was an attempt to get Obasanjo to support his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar

Okowa, however, disclosed that they spoke about the future of Nigeria, adding that it was a pleasure to meet the former leader

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ifeanyi Okowa, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor Aminu Tambuwal, director-general of the party's presidential campaign organisation, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Saturday, December 3.

Former governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and other opposition leaders also accompanied them on the visit to the former president's residence, The Cable reports.

Governor Okowa and other PDP chieftains met with Obasanjo in Abeokuta. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

The reason for the meeting and its outcome is yet unknown. However, a close source at the meeting informed This Day that it centred on the state of the nation and the 2023 general election.

What PDP chieftains discussed with Obasanjo

Speaking after the closed-door session, Okowa said it was a pleasure to meet the former president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Delta state governor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the coming election disclosed that they discussed the future of Nigeria.

He tweeted:

Atiku's running mate Okowa gives fresh update on PDP crisis

Since its presidential primary, which saw Atiku clinch the PDP presidential ticket, the party has been embroiled in crisis.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his loyalists are standing their ground, insisting the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must go before they support Atiku.

The leadership of the PDP is said to be working to ensure the house is in order a few months before the 2023 elections.

Okowa noted that the party is working to reconcile aggrieved members, especially the G5 governors.

Okowa and some other south-south PDP governors, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa), hosted the G5 governors to a meeting inside the Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital on Wednesday, November 23.

Wike's influence will not influence Atiku's chances

Meanwhile, the PDP has dismissed the claim that Nyesom Wike's influence will affect the chances of Atiku's presidential ambition in the 2023 presidential election.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, said the PDP is determined to win the election, and the opposition is sure of victory in next year's poll.

Source: Legit.ng