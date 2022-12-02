The Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is wasting his time

According to Ohanaeze on Friday, December 2, in 2023 Atiku will reap what he did to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan back in 2015

The group even went further to state that the activities of the PDP G5 governors is nemesis coming for Atiku

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has given a clear negative response to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The apex southeast group in a statement on Friday, December 2, stated that Atiku is wasting his time trying to become Nigeria's next president in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Ohanaeze said nemesis is coming for Atiku in 2023 (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

PDP G-5 members' activities is nemesis for Atiku - Ohanaeze

In the statement released by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze's secretary-general, the organisation claimed that activities of the PDP G-5 is actually nemesis coming for the former vice president.

For this, the organisation commended the G5 governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku's bid for the presidency.

It noted:

“Ndigbo commends the G5 Governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in the 2023 election."

Atiku worked against Joanthan in 2015

Also, as Ohanaeze alleged, Atiku worked with some prominent politicians to oppose the re-election of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The group said:

“Nemesis has caught up with Atiku Abubakar after he treacherously rounded hijacked some governors in 2015 to provide an opposition as against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan by forming alliances with then ACN, led by Bola Tinubu, CPC led by Muhammadu Buhari and ANPP led by Ogbonnaya Onu, a faction of APGA led by Rochas Okorocha and the then New PDP, which he led.

“He was able to lead former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwanso of Kano, former Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara and former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa against their own party, PDP.

“Now nature has finally come up against him and he is reaping the reward; let him stop wasting his time and resources."

2023 presidency: Atiku, PDP's 'sins' against Jonathan surface

There were indications that efforts by Atiku Abubakar to get the support of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may not yield desired results.

ources close to Jonathan told The Cable recently that Atiku's meeting with the former president on Friday, November 18, hit a brick wall. Some of the sins committed against Jonathan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku were reportedly revealed.

PDP's alleged disregard for Jonathan

The sources claimed that Jonathan feels left out of major activities and happenings in the opposition party.

