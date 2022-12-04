Ned Nwoko, a PDP senatorial candidate in Delta north, has said southern Nigerian men are responsible for the proliferation of prostitution in the region

Nwoko, who is the husband to Nollywood celebrity Regina Daniels and 3 other women, said if the southern men were polygamous like their northern counterparts, many women would not resort to prostitution

The father of 19 maintained that he and the first-class Yoruba monarch, Ooni of Ife, are helping the society by marrying more women

Ned Nwoko, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and husband to the Nollywood celebrity, Regina Daniels, has blamed southern men for the proliferation of prostitution in the region.

Nwoko, who is seeking Delta north senatorial ticket under the PDP, blamed men from the southern part of Nigeria for encouraging prostitution in the region by running away from polygamy, The Guardian reported.

PDP chieftain Ned Nwoko faults southern Nigerian man for running away from polygamy

The PDP chieftain expressed regret that many ladies have opted for prostitution as an end meet because many men in southern Nigeria have failed to emulate their northern counterparts.

According to Regina Daniels' husband:

"The average southern may have only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends, sometimes even more than on his wife."

The Delta-born politician opined that if a man married more than one wife, he would concentrate on the wives and the children.

Nwoko said polygamous men spend their money on their families and are likely not to have girlfriends (side chicks), unlike those with many concubines spend.

The husband of 4 women and father of 19 children said he and the Ooni of Ife are helping society as they keep adding to the number of their wives.

