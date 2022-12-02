Earlier, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives party in the state, Bassey Akpan, was sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption

Justice Agatha Okeke, in a ruling on Thursday, convicted the YPP candidate on six charges bordering on money laundering, including graft

In reaction, the leadership of the party has urged its members to remain calm while describing the judgment as judicial 'absurdity'

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The governorship campaign council of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State has reacted to the imprisonment of its candidate, Bassey Albert, for corruption.

A Federal High Court in Uyo, on Thursday, December 1st, convicted and sentenced Albert to 42 years in prison on a six-count corruption and money laundering charge, Legit.ng reported.

Senator Bassey Akpan bagged 42 years imprisonment for corruption. Photo credit: Senator Bassey Akpan

Source: Facebook

The court's ruling

The sentence is to run concurrently.

YPP reacts to court's judgment, says it's ‘Travesty of justice’

Reacting to the court judgment, the chairman of the YPP governorship campaign in Akwa Ibom, Emem Akpabio, described the court judgment as “judicial absurdity” and “travesty of justice”.

Akpabio, who stated this in a statement released hours after Albert was taken to prison, said they would appeal the judgment, Premium Times reported.

He called on the party supporters to remain calm.

The Senator speaks, reveals next line of action

Akpabio said the YPP campaign condemns and rejects the conviction and jailing of Albert, saying “his innocence was glaringly obvious from day one that the EFCC instituted the case.”

“The dust it (the judgment) has stirred against the judiciary would only be redeemable by a reversal,” Akpabio added.

He said the development was a temporary setback designed to test their faith and propel the YPP to the height of freedom.

Photos Emerge as Court Sentences Ex-Vice Chancellor of Prominent Nigerian University to 35 Years in Prison

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Garki, Abuja, has sentenced Professor Magaji Garba, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, to 35 years jail term.

Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu gave the verdict on Thursday, December 1, after finding the university don guilty of a five-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

The charge was filed against Professor Garba by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

2023 election: Atiku’s ambition threatened as YPP makes serious accusations against PDP

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom state had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of offering monetary inducements to its members in order to deplete its membership.

The party alleged that the PDP, afraid of losing next year’s elections, had perfected plans to flood the state with money it intended to use to buy votes and secure victory for its candidates.

YPP accuses PDP, reveals the claim

YPP House of Representatives candidate for Ikot Abasi federal constituency Nsikan Udoh made the allegations yesterday during a chat in Uyo.

Source: Legit.ng