Professor Magaji Garba, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison

The professor was found guilty of a five-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery brought against him by the EFCC

The university don allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Garki, Abuja, has sentenced Professor Magaji Garba, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, to 35 years jail term.

Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu gave the verdict on Thursday, December 1, after finding the university don guilty of a five-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

The FCT High Court, Garki, Abuja, sentenced Professor Magaji Garba, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, to 35 years jail term over an alleged N260m fraud. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The charge was filed against Professor Garba by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by the anti-graft agency indicates that Professor Garba was arraigned on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, for allegedly extorting various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university.

Legit.ng recalls that the former vice-chancellor had earlier been remanded in prison following his not-guilty plea in October 2021.

Professor Magaji Garba's conviction: Nigerians react

Bitrus Goji Rachuwa commented on Facebook:

"The present EFCC chairman seems to be working but our eyes were wide open waiting to see politicians being jailed."

Bappi Umar said:

"The contractor too should be punished for giving bribe, not only the Ex-vc...Things are not going right in this country. We must all change our behaviour and thinking for this country to be better."

Quazim Omo Balogun said:

"The funniest part is that he will get presidential pardon after 1/2 years. Capital punishment should implemented for all these politicians."

Nura Samaila said:

"EFCC should go behind the state governor's that stole local government's fund as said by the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria."

Ismail Ahmad Ja'afar

"This is m*iscarriage of justice. How many politicians are their stealing government property? 35 years inprisonment for just 260 million."

2023 elections: Court sentences guber candidate to 42-year jail term

In a related development, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom, Senator Bassey Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption.

Akpan's jail term was issued on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo, the state capital, through the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke.

The federal lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-East was convicted on six charges bordering on money laundering.

