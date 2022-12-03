The appeal court in Abuja has declared Gboyega Oyetola as the rightful candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the July 16 guber polls in Osun

An earlier verdict was issued by the federal high, nullifying Oyetola and his running mate as the legit candidate of the party

However, in its judgment, the appeal court reveals that the premise at which Oyetola was nullified does not count

FCT, Abuja - Ex-governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, has been declared the valid gubernatorial candidate for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The declaration confirming his authenticity as the gubernatorial candidate of the party was made on Friday, December 2, by the Appeal Court in Abuja, PM News reported.

Oyetola lost his second term bid to Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP at the July 16 gubernatorial polls.

Appeal court verdict

Legit.ng gathered that the appellate court ruled out the verdict of Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court, who had earlier issued a verdict nullifying the candidacy of Oyetola and his running mate.

Justice Nwite was reported to have issued the ruling on the premise that former caretaker chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, who submitted the name of Oyetola and his deputy to INEC, violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution and Section 82 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

However, in its ruling, the appellate court stated that the letter signed by Buni and sent to INEC could not be ruled out.

The court questioned Nwite for failing to consider a classical precedent judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Jegede v INEC before he arrived at his judgment.

It also awarded the cost of N200,000 in favour of the appellants.

