The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom, Senator Bassey Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption.

Akpan's jail term was issued on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo, the state capital, through the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke.

The federal lawmaker who represents Akwa Ibom North-East was convicted on six charges bordering on money laundering.

Punch reports that Akpan has been sent to the Ikot-Ekpene Correctional Facility to serve his jail term.

The verdict came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned the senator on six counts bordering on corruption over receipt of exotic vehicles estimated at over N204m.

It was gathered that in May 2010, Akpan who was then the commissioner for finance in Akwa Ibom was alleged to have received from one Jide Omokore a BMW X5 (Bulletproof) worth N50 million.

Moreover, in December 2012, another Infinity QX 56(bulletproof) worth N45 million was also received from Omokore by the senator.

Added to this, in November 2013, Akpan allegedly received a Toyota Landcruiser V8( bulletproof) valued at N40 million, and in March 2014, he received a Range Rover, valued at N40 million.

In September 2014, another Toyota Hiace High Roof bus valued at N27 million was received from the businessman.↳

The senator was also alleged to have received at different times between 2012-2014, Toyota Hiace High Roof buses valued at N16 million and six units of Toyota Hilux vehicles valued at N36 million.

According to Justice Okeke, the senator was to serve seven years for each of the six charges. The judge did not include an option of fine, adding that the jail term is to run concurrently.

