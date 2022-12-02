Some youths from the northern part of the country have called on people from the region to ensure they take their destinies into their hands by electing leaders who are capable of steering the affairs of Nigeria in a positive direction.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, December 1, the leadership of the Concerned Northern Youths in Conjunction with Coalition for National Agenda warned the northern youths against clamouring for support for candidates with questionable characters.

Led by Suleiman Tambay and Nnamdi Iroegbu, the youths of the coalition said that the fact remains that no candidate with cases of lingering drug dilemma or saddled with corruption charges should even be considered to be Nigerian President.

The duo also warned that any candidate who cannot account for their source of wealth is of questionable character and should not smell the presidential seat.

According to them, notable leaders from the north including individuals like Sir Ahmadu Bello, Maitama Sule, Shehu & Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Aminu Kano, and Tafawa Balewa were chosen to lead because of their outstanding leadership attributes.

Further noting that hunger and insecurity know no tribe, region or religion, the coalition said the 2023 presidential election is the time to nip the worrisome trends in Nigeria in the bud.

Their words:

"It is glaring that the current political terrain is different from the previous drama where candidates make a mockery of the poor, insult the collective intelligence of Nigerian polity by demonstrating the drinking of sachet water and milk, frying Kose on the roadside and lapping children with running nose.

"The campaign plan has now shifted to having issue-based debates, town hall meetings, manifesto comparisons and stakeholder deliberations.

Need to sanitise Nigeria's polity

The coalition further stated that while Nigeria is currently taking steps in the right director, it is important the polity is sanitised to ensure that only those fit and competent occupy political offices.

They called for medical, psychology and drug testing for every candidate seeking an elective office in the 2023 general election.

The duo noted:

"It is a fact that no candidate with cases of lingering drug dilemma or saddled with corruption charges should even be considered to be Nigerian President. Any candidate who cannot account for their source of wealth is of questionable character."

