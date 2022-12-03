President Muhammadu Buhari and the heads of Nigeria's security agencies have been urged to disband the Benue State Volunteer Guards

The call was made to the president, the inspector general of police and the National Security Adviser by the Benue Coalition on Human Rights

Accoridng to the coalition, the guards are now been used as political killer squads against opponents in the build up of the 2023 general election

The Benue Coalition on Human Rights (BCHR) has alerted President Muhammadu Buhari and the inspector general of police, Baba Usman, of the alleged criminal activities of Benue State Volunteer Guards.

Coalition in a letter written to the president, the IGP alleged that the Benue guards are working under the command of the chairman of the Ado local government area in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to disband be vigilante group in Benue state. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

In the letter co-signed by Reverend Solomon Semaka and Okwori Onaji, its president and secretary general, the coalition also alleged that Oche has been using the guards to intimidate and harass perceived political opponents across the state.

The duo also alleged that 50 youths have been trained to carry out various criminal bidding under the guise of volunteer guards.

They added that the council boss has been fingered in some of the attacks that decimated communities with his militias posing as bandits, herdsmen or unknown gunmen.

The letter read in parts:

"We have attached petitions made to law enforcement organizations in this regard in order not to bore you with the horrific details of what these victims suffered at the hands of the militia group that is rapidly mutating into a full-blown terror organization.

"It, however, warned that if not curtailed, they may metamorphose into another radical terrorist group

"The Benue Coalition on Human Rights is speaking up on this matter because we are witnesses to how stakeholders in Borno state are today being blamed for keeping quiet while the then-infamous ECOMOG Boy transited into Boko Haram/ISWAP.

"The argument is that had the stakeholders raised the alarm early enough the terrorist group would have been contained in its infancy before it became as virulent as it is currently."

The coalition further appealed to the president and other heads of security agencies across the country to use their office to dismantle the Benue Volunteers Guard before it becomes another crisis group for Nigeria.

