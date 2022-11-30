A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has urged politicians across Nigeria to change their ways.

Reacting to reports that some senators made use of a Nigerian Air Force Jet to attend a wedding ceremony in Sokoto state, Metuh said such actions by the lawmakers who are expected to uphold law and order is a show of rascality and impunity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 29, Metuh warned that such reckless abuse of influence, power and position by the political class particularly in the midst of the near collapse of our economy and rising insecurity in our country is highly condemnable.

He warned that the entire political class must stop its tomfoolery and listen to the drumbeat of the ordinary Nigerians.

Metuh said:

"Nigerians are tired of the lack of empathy by the political class who continue to abuse their positions and exploit the national resources for their lavish merrymaking while the nation burns.

As a non-partisan statesman, it is imperative that I again caution our political class to, as a matter of urgent national importance, change their ways and cleanse their acts.

"This persistent assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians if not immediately halted may trigger a situation that may be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS protest with dire consequences in the polity."

A deserved apology to Nigerians by the senators

Also noting that Nigerians have suffered a lot, Metuh said citizens are suffering with burning indignation against politicians and their families.

He further called on all the lawmakers involved in the use of the Nigerian Air Force jet for such activity to show remorse by apologising to Nigerians while the presidency ensures that such abuse of power does not occur again.

Metuh added:

"For emphasis, Nigerians are not ready to condone any government, post May 29, 2023, that will continue to use or hire private jets, maintain guest houses, use long and exotic convoys or indeed use government resources to fund their excesses.

"All those holding or aspiring for public offices must therefore brace up and be ready for transparency and integrity in office or steer clear of such public responsibilities.

"I believe that Nigeria is destined to be great and I also believe that we have men of honour, integrity and passion for our nation who can fix our country and move it to greater heights.

"Nigerians must therefore do their part to save our country by supporting only candidates that will work for the interest of the nation and not be driven by the mundane desire for monetary gains, gratifications and lust for political appointments."

