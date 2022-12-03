President Muhammadu Buhari has been cautioned against laying blanket allegations against governors

The warning was issued to the president by the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, December 2

According to the governor, it is unfortunate for the president to make a blanket statement that governors are stealing funds meant for local government areas

The governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has distanced himself from leaders who steal local government allocations in their state.

Reacting to allegations by President Muhammadu Buhari that many governors of different states specialise in stealing and diverting funds meant for LGA in the state, Okowa said he is not part of those looting such money.

Governor Okowa has said that he is not part of the governors stealing LG allocation. Photo: Delta Government, Muhammadu Buhari

Daily Trust reports that the governor who doubles as the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election it was unfortunate for the president to have made such a “blanket statement.”

A statement by Okowa's chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, noted that as the number one man, the president in his position knows the governors who fall in the category.

He added that rather than making a blanket statement, it is expected that the president releases the names of those involved in such acts.

His words:

“I want to say that Mr President, as one who has all the information about issues in the country, knows the governors who fall into that category of the so-called ‘thieves’ he was referring to.

“We all know that our own Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, does not belong there. He was one of the first governors, if not the first, to embrace local government autonomy when it was agreed on just like he did with the judiciary and the legislature.

