The National Security Adviser, (NSA) Major Babagana Monguno, has said no amount of security threats will stop the 2023 general elections from taking place as planned.

Daily Trust reports that he spoke while featuring at the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Babagana Monguno speaks on the 2023 general elections, assured that no one can stop the poll from holding. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Monguno reels out punishment against governors causing violence in their states

On the continued attacks on INEC offices particularly after he had promised to deal decisively with the attackers, the NSA said security agencies were currently on the trail of the attackers.

On the security of next year’s elections, he said:

“I hope your question is not a trap, but the elections will take place, we’ve said that. By the grace of Almighty, they (elections) will take place in an atmosphere bereft of intimidation and violence, we’ll try as much as possible to maintain that.

“For those people who’ve been going around burning offices, killing people, the security agencies have been given that instruction.”

Message to governors

Monguno cautioned governors using thugs to prevent opposition from placing their campaign materials in strategic points, This Day report added.

Court issues fresh directive to INEC on voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission had received a fresh order from the federal high court in Abuja to resume continuous voter registration.

The court ruled that the exercise was supposed to last for 90 days before the 2023 general elections would commence.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court directed the electoral body not to deny eligible Nigerians the right to have the voter's card for the 2023 presidential election.

The judge said that it is the constitutional duty of the commission to make adequate provisions for the exercise and comply with Nigerian laws.

Terror alert: Buhari makes key decision, sends message to service chiefs, NSA

Following terror alerts from foreign governments about the security situation in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs.

This was made public in a brief statement released by Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide, on Sunday, October 30.

In the statement, Ahmad noted that the meeting will be held on Monday, October 31, and attended by the defence minister, Bashir Salihi Magashi, service chiefs, and other heads of security agencies.

