The court's judgement delivered on Aminu Mohammed has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

In fact, many have tagged the First Lady, Aisha Buhari as wicked even as she has kept mum on the matter topping conversations in the polity

Buhari's former minister, Solomon Dalung, who berated the First Lady has called on the IGP Usman Baba to invite Aisha Buhari for questioning, noting she is not different from a tyrant

A former minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has taken a swipe at the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, over the arrest and torture of a final-year student of the Federal University Dutse, Aminu Mohammed.

Condemning the first lady’s action in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, November 29, Dalung reminded the first lady that Nigerians didn’t elect President Muhammadu Buhari into the office for them to be oppressed.

Mr Dalung said:

“Let me condemn in categorical terms, the tyranny, the abuse of power, and the dictatorship that are coming out of the sanctuary of leadership in Nigeria, which is the Aso Rock.

“Disheartening reports of the deployment of security to kidnap innocent Nigerians by the wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, beating them mercilessly, and handing them over to security to be detained, is a highly condemnable act by every right thinking human being all over the world.

“This is very disheartening and shameful. Aisha Buhari has no right to order for the arrest of any Nigerian. That she’s married to the president of Nigeria does not confer any advantage on her to take the laws into her own hands.”

Dalung calls on the police boss

Dalung called on the Inspector General of Police to order an immediate investigation into the matter and invite her for questioning, assuring the victims that they would stand by them until Justice is served, Daily Nigerian reported.

”The security agencies holding these two people must release them within the next 24 hours. Failure to do this, we will, of course, employ all lawful means to enforce and expose all forces behind this,” he said.

Aminu Adamu's arrest: CUPP berates Aisha Buhari

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described as cruel and evil the arrest and detention of Aminu Adamu.

CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mrs Buhari does not have the right to order the arrest and torture of her critics.

Ugochinyere accused Nigeria’s first lady of adopting the method of the former head of state Gen. Sani Abacha to deal with her critics.

