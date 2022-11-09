Former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has dismissed rumours og]f his death. Dalung, who was sports minister from 2015 to 2019, recently announced the death of his son Nehemiah.

The former minister who insisted that he is alive made this known on his Facebook page during a Facebook live.

"I am alive, healthy and hearty, please disregard the rumours of my death. God bless Nigeria."

In reaction, many Nigerians used the opportunity to commiserate with him over the death of his son while [raying for long life for him.

Simi Anthony wrote:

It's well with you sir, they have added more years for you sir. Please accept my condolences about the loss of your son

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nanzing Zwal

"It is a terrible rumour,Kai Dan Nigeria.Whoever peddled this news. My friend thank God you are still much alive."

Samuel Sunday Kolawole

You will not die but live in Jesus name amen.

Jerry Danzomo

Accept my condolences over the demised of your beloved son.

Source: Legit.ng