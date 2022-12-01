FCT, Abuja - The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari continues to face backlash for allegedly ordering the detainment of Aminu Mohammed, a final-year student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state who sarcastically aimed a dig at her.

As reported by Punch, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in reaction to the incident has announced a nationwide protest demanding that Aminu regains freedom from his unlawful detainment.

The picture that accompanied Muhammad's controversial tweet about the First Lady. Photo: @aminullahie

Usman Barambu, in a statement made available to pressmen on Thursday, December 1 said the nationwide strike will be indefinite until Aminu regains freedom from detention.

The association issued a public apology via a statement on Wednesday, November 30, and also appealed for his release but their request and plea seem to have been ignored.

Barambu, said:

“Sequel to the exhaustion of all options available to us before confrontation in seeking the freedom of one of us who was arrested in questionable manner, tortured, molested, harassed, and detained by agents of government, you are hereby notified of the decision of the leadership of NANS to proceed on a nationwide protest.

“We have consulted and consolidated which yielded no desirable results in seeking the freedom of Mohammed, hence, the protest shall commence as follows: Monday, December 5, 2022, nationwide.

“Please note that our demonstration shall continue until he is released unconditionally.”

Aisha Buhari abused power - NANS southwest zone

Meanwhile, in a statement, the southwest zone of NANS decried that the assault on Aminu on the order of the First Lady was an abuse of power.

They described the actions of the First Lady as uncivilised while giving her a 24 hours ultimatum to release Aminu or risk facing the wrath of students, Daily Trust reported.

“We are prepared to mobilise the entire student community in the South-West region for a massive protest if Mohammed is not released in the next 24 hours. This is uncivilised and not good for the growing democracy of Nigeria,” the statement reads.

