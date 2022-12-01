Pius Anyim, a former SGF, has said the lack of internal democracy in Nigeria's political parties is a threat to national democracy

The former senator lamented that political parties in Nigeria are not operating within the norms of democracy

PDP and APC are the leading political parties in Nigeria but have been several litigations since after their primaries over alleged violation of electoral laws

FCT, Abuja - Senator Pius Anyim, an ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has disclosed that many Nigerian political parties lack intern democracy, which is a growing threat to national democracy.

The Igbo-born politician made the disclosure at the 2022 annual political parties summit, which was organised by the inter-party advisory council (IPAC) in Abuja on Wednesday, November 30, PM News reported

Southeast leader speaks about internal democracy in PDP, APC

Ayim maintained that Nigerian political parties are not operating the norms of democracy, which is a great danger to the Nigerian political space.

His statement reads in part:

“The recent squabble over party primaries throughout the country clearly shows that not much has changed and that Nigeria political parties are not operating within norms of democratic principles."

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are Nigeria's ruling and leading opposition parties.

The 2 parties have witnessed a series of court cases in Nigeria since they held their primaries earlier this year.

The litigations rocking the 2 parties emanated from the governorship and house of assembly elections that the parties had conducted.

Many members who have challenged the parties at different courts alleged violations of electoral laws, among other discrepancies.

