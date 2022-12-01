APC has said 3 of the 4 mega projects CNN has mentioned as mega projects reshaping Africa are traced to President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu

According to Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC PCC, 2 of the projects are direct initiatives of Bola Tinubu while 1 is facilitated by President Buhari

The 4 projects included the Dangote refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Eko Atlantic City, and Lagos to Kano Standard Gauge Railway

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a CNN report that listed 4 projects in Nigeria as part of mega projects reshaping Africa.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) took to his Twitter page to share traced the projects to President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

According to Keyamo, 3 of the projects are in Lagos and 2 are the direct initiatives of Tinubu, while President Buhari facilitated one.

He said:

"15 mega projects in Africa listed by CNN: 4 are in Nig. & 3 in Lagos. 2 are the direct initiatives of @officialABAT⁩. One by PMB (rail). One facilitated by PMB"

Below is the list of the projects

The Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos state is designed to handle four million metric tons of dry goods a year and is expected to generate revenue of $361 billion and create up to 170,000 new jobs.

Eko Atlantic City - Lagos. It is a new economic hub with 10 square kilometres of land. It has up to 300,000 residential and 150,000 daily commuter spaces.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos State. The refinery is said to be the largest in Africa when completed with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway. This is one project that is traced to President Muhammadu Buhari, it will span 1,678 miles from Lagos port to the northern city of Kano.

