Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that he will make use of Yahoo boys positively when he becomes Delta state governor

The deputy Senate president on Wednesday, November 30, during his campaign rallies in Delta, declared that he will ask the cybercriminals to develop apps

Omo-Agege added that his government will be a stakeholder in the business, and a lot of people will benefit from it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Delta - Confident that he will emerge victorious during the 2023 general election, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has spoken on how his administration as Delta governor will be.

Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship candidate for the state, on Wednesday, November 30, declared that he will harness the potential of Yahoo boys (Internet fraudsters) by engaging them positively.

The senator noted that Yahoo boys will be used positively in his government (Photo: @OvieOmoAgege)

Source: Twitter

Creation of apps by Yahoo boys

Omo-Agege disclosed that when he takes over the leadership of the state, his administration will engage fraudsters in the development of apps, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The APC's gubernatorial candidate in Delta revealed that the state government will be a shareholder in the venture that will create employment for youths.

His words:

“Today, all Deltans, including unborn children, owe Okowa’s reckless borrowing. So, because of that, we Deltans are resolute and have agreed that we are not going to allow Okowa to have a third term through Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We will harness the potential and ingenuity of the Yahoo Boys by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps, and the state government will be a shareholder. By so doing, we are creating employment for our children."

Intervention in failed road projects

Added to this, the number two person in the red chamber said his government will intervene in failed federal roads and seek refunds for them.

He stated:

“We will intervene in failed federal roads and seek refunds because Deltans are the ones using the roads.”

Buhari’s impeachment: Omo-Agege speaks up

Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy senate president of Nigeria, earlier revealed that he had no regrets whatsoever for stopping the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 8th assembly.

He stated this on Thursday, November 17, at his gubernatorial campaign rally in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Omo-Agege said:

“I will never regret my action to shut down the 8th Senate to stop the impeachment of President Buhari."

Source: Legit.ng