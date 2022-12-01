One of Nigeria's elder statesmen and former minister, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, died at the age of 87 recently

Unongo, one-time chairman of the Northern Elders Forum died on Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at a hospital in Jos, Plateau state

Governor Yahaya Bello and respected APC chieftain, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka have joined other prominent Nigerians in paying tributes to Unongo

Lokoja - Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has extended his sympathy to the entire Unongo Kwanghise/Ugbah families, the government and the people of Benue state over the death of former minister of mines and steel development, Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

The elder statesman died on Tuesday, November 29 at the age of 87.

The late Unongo was born on September 26, 1935, and belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry in Turan of Kwande local government area in Benue. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: UGC

Bello in a condolence message by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed described the late Unongo as a fantastic experimental psychologist, political colossus and complete statesman, saying, he would be sorely missed.

The governor said the late Unongo had contributed immensely to the unity, progress and political developments of the country as a leader who dedicated his entire life to the service of his people and God.

Bello further described Unongo as an accomplished orator and intellectual with a corpus of scholarly works to his name.

Paul Unongo: Nigeria lost a true nationalist, says APC chieftain

On his part, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Yakubu Murtala Ajaka described the late Unongo as a refined gentleman and great politician who had remained committed to his ideals, guided by a sense of patriotism and passion to selfless serve.

He said Paul Unongo’s wealth of experience would be greatly missed by Nigerians especially the younger generation across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Yakubu stated that the late elder statesman was a source of inspiration, a compassionate nationalist who would be missed by the political class and other Nigerians whom he had consistently defended their interests.

He sympathised with the family and relations of the late political icon and the government and people of Benue state over the passage and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal rest.

How Unongo died in Plateau hospital after ill-health

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former minister died at a hospital in Jos, Plateau state, where he had been receiving treatment.

A family source said Unongo had recently been in and out of hospital over his ill health.

The source stated further that the former minister's death is expected to be formally announced by the Tiv Traditional Council.

KWASU Vice Chancellor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi dies at 51

Similarly, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), the vice chancellor of the Kwara State University, has passed on.

He died on Sunday, November 20, at a medical facility in Lagos state.

The news of his death was confirmed by the university’s management in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sally.

Source: Legit.ng