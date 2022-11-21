The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Mustapha Akanbi has died at the age of 51

Akanbi hails from the Ile magaji Kemberi, Awodi, Gambari Quarters, Ilorin East, Kwara state of Nigeria

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has described the death of the VC as painful and shocking

In what can be described as a bad news for the Nigerian university community, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), is dead.

Until his death, Akanbi who died at the age of 51, was the vice chancellor has beenof the Kwara State University (KWASU). He died on Sunday, November 20, at a medical facility in Lagos state.

Prof. Mustapha Akanbi dies at the age of 51. Photo credit: Tolani Osho

The news of his death was confirmed by the university’s management in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sally.

The university wrote in the statement:

“With very heavy heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Management of Kwara State University announces the death of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi( SAN).

“The sad event took place on 20th November 2022 after a protracted illness. We urge all to remember the immediate and extended family and the University in prayers in this very trying time."

Meanwhile, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described the death of the vice chancellor as painful and shocking.

He said:

“We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

“The professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU. Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and across the country."

