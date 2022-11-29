A 2023 governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has dumped the party

Sani Sha'aban said he decided to leave the ruling party because some individuals had hijacked it and turned the APC to their personal estate

According to the governorship aspirant who is also the president's in-law, there is little or nothing one person can do to change the situation

An in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

Sani Sha’aban who also contested the APC's governorship primary said he decided to leave the party because the elements had hijacked it.

Sani Sha'aban in a letter to his ward chairman said the APC in the state has been hijacked. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Guardian reports that Sha’aban informed the party of his decision to leave the APC in a letter addressed to the Hanwa Ward, Sabon Garin Local Council chairman.

The letter which was read by the director-general of Sha’aban Sani Campaign Organisation, Joshua Ephraim, said he (Sha'aban) accused those who hijacked the party of turning APC in Kaduna into their personal estate.

It read in parts:

“They have no regard for the feelings, yearnings and sensibilities of even the members of the party who supported them and the general populace of Kaduna.

“On good governance, we are treated with disdain and seen as a pariah to those who personally benefit from the skewed realities present in the party. My many admonitions, advice, protests and best efforts at salvaging the party to bring it back into focus to achieve its set objectives have been ignored by you.”

One person cannot do so much in the party

He also noted that there is a limit to was a party member can do to keep the party afloat even as he believes he has done his best to serve but to no avail.

He added:

“I cannot remain in the APC when the party has no respect for the rule of law and simplest of the laws of the land. Therefore, I officially resign my membership of the APC at all levels from November 28, 2022.”

