The ruling All Progressives Congress has been asked to make a quick change of presidential candidate, a few months before the 2023 election

This call was made by Atiku Abubakar's aide while reacting to the gaffe by Bola Tinubu, asking Nigerians to get their APV APC to vote in 2023

Meanwhile, Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, committed another gaffe while speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday, November 26

The All Progressives Congress (APC) should replace its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so as to avoid further embarrassment.

The Punch reported that Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant (public communications) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, advised on Sunday, November 27.

Atiku's aide wants Tinubu replaced, gives reason

According to him, Tinubu should only be contesting to be the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic and not Grand Commander of the Federal Republic going by his utterances and scenarios occasioned by his continued miscues and gaffes, The Sun Newspaper added.

“But more importantly, with the disaster that the APC administration has turned out to be, it will be more catastrophic to have a Tinubu as his successor”, Shaibu said.

According to him, it had become public knowledge that every time Tinubu came out in public to make a statement or two, he always goofed.

