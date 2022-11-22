Another opportunity for Atiku Abubakar to disclose his plans for Nigerians have been dismissed by the PDP presidential candidate

The former vice president ignored the invitation sent to him to attend a presidential town hall series

Unlike the previous similar event where he sent his running mate, the vice presidential candidate of the party also missed the event

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa have both pulled out of the The Candidates Presidential Town Hall Series organised by the Nigeria Television Authority and its partners.

A short statement from the organisers noted that the former vice president and the Delta state governor stayed away from the event 'due to unavoidable conflicts.'

Atiku has missed his second major presidential debate few weeks to the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

It read:

“Due to unavoidable conflicts, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party, will not be participating in The Candidates Presidential Town Hall Series.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku also stayed away from the presidential debate organised by Arise TV in Abuja recently, but he was represented by Okowa.

Nigerians react to Atiku's absence at presidential town hall series

Some Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the absence of Atiku and Okowa at the town hall series.

Okoduwa Charles wrote:

“Thank God. Atiku is a very wise man. No serious opposition candidate will attend a debate from an APC compromised platform.”

Omenka M. Crown wrote:

“It's not that Atiku and the vice will attend in a later date o, rather they will not be attending at all!!! Okay o, we greet Atiku and Tinubu specially. You want our votes but you are too big to talk to us in an organized atmosphere that helps us really know what your plans are.”

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Atiku (just like Tinubu) has been shying away from presidential debates, he did the same thing when Arise TV hosted theirs; He sent Okowa to represent him, but had time to watch Arsenal Premier League match & make tweets. He has no justifiable excuse to miss a political debate.”

2023: Stick to issues, not sentiments - APC chieftain tells presidential candidates

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim recently warned presidential candidates of the various political parties against further widening the existing gulf and divisions in the country in their race and ambition for 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the APC chieftain explained that in the quest for power by the candidates, rather than addressing issues that are relevant to our nationhood, the actors have been inflaming the passion of tribal and religious bias among citizens.

According to him, the supporters of the candidates are also driving their campaigns and marketing of their candidates via intimidation, threat, disinformation and blackmail, without any word of caution from their principals.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

On his part, Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof Chris Imumolen has declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

Source: Legit.ng